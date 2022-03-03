Passing By - A Tailwind Journey - (Rebeca Let's Play)

While we would have liked to enjoy more of this demo (we may have made a small mistake that may have affected us in that sense... you'll undestand when you see the video), we're very happy to share with you this indie discovery in which we'll take to the skies with our airship and explore a world full of floating islands, travellers, secrets, letters, packages and... who knows what else? The title has no release date at the moment, but we can't wait to hear more about this game and continue exploring the vastness of the sky.