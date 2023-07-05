Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life - Livestream Replay

Prepare your watering cans because we have many hours of fun ahead of us in this life simulation title. Although this premise may sound familiar to some of you, the fact is that our grandfather has left us his farm as an inheritance and we have decided to change our lives completely to come and take care of it and put down roots to start our own family, honouring our grandfather's greatest wish. Lots to do, little stress, lots of people to meet and... lots of magical creatures and hiding places to discover.