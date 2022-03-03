Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
VIDEOS
HQ

Revita- (Rebeca Let's Play)

As you may already know, Prime Gaming usually gives away several titles throughout the month to its subscribers, and thanks to these rewards we have discovered this roguelite in which everything is based on surviving, offering our soul, mowing down the souls of others and playing with it as if it were a 'bet'. We didn't have any expectations, but it's true that from the very first moment it has caught our attention... and we can already tell you that it hasn't let us down, neither its gameplay, nor its theme, nor how addictive it can be... What are you waiting for to claim your new favourite game?

Gameplay

More

Videos

More

Movie Trailers

More

Trailers

More

Events

More