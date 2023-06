Racing Dreams: Big Willow in GT7

In this weeks Racing Dreams-video swedish editor-in-chief Petter Hegevall takes the virgin spin in our brand new console mini-rig where the PS5, the PSVR2 and the Logitech DD G Pro Wheel is the bulk of the gear. In this video he drives the Mercedes AMG GTR on the legendary Willow Springs in Gran Turismo 7.