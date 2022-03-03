Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy
A closer look and more details on Magic: The Gathering X The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-Earth with Wizards of the Coast
We met with Trick Jarrett at Summer Game Fest Play Days to learn more about the both physical and digital LOTR content coming to MTG for the very first time, including the astonishing 18-card collage portraying the Battle of the Pelennor Fields.