Throne & Liberty
Throne & Liberty - First 24 minutes of Xbox Series X Gameplay

Here we start a new game in an early build of T&L as we go through the comprehensive character creation process and walk around NCSoft's fantasy world with our newborn Star Child. At the Resistance's Depot it's all about trying to understand what's going on at first in the story and about learning the first moves, systems, menues and techniques in the process, including how we can shapeshift into a wolf. All until we meet a Whispering Amitoi...

