Mortal Kombat 1 - PS5 Klassic Towers Gameplay (Kitana + Kameo Kano)

Here are the unedited 17 minutes we spent with MK1 in LA right after it was shown for the very first time at Summer Game Fest. As we climb the Klassic Towers arcade mode, we learn or relearn some of Kitana's moves or how to use Kano as a Kameo Fighter. Of course, we also pull off a couple of their fatalities...