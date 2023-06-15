Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Layers of Fear - Livestream Replay

We have tried for the first time the Layers of Fear experience thanks to its recent remake. In it, we have realised that to create a good horror experience, you don't need scares, terrifying monsters or anything else but a good setting and a story full of unknowns. Rediscover (or discover as it has been in our case) this magnificent horror title in which you will never be sure which is the most dangerous path to follow.

