We talk all things Massive Entertainment with managing director Thomas Andrén

We took the chance at the Ubisoft Forward venue in L.A. to sit down with managing director Thomas Andrén and learn much more about Massive Entertainment as a truly 'massive' studio, given the vital part the Malmö-based studio plays in today's Ubisoft global ecosystem. This includes the development of the Snowdrop technology, their involvement in the Ubisoft Connect platform, and obviously the new games being created by their two dev teams: Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and Star Wars Outlaws, at the same time both meaning ongoing collaborations with the filmmakers over at Disney, Lightstorm, and LucasFilm respectively.