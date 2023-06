Takashi Iizuka talks (and teases) Sonic Superstars with Gamereactor at SGF's Jungle Zone

We paid Sega's "Cabaña" a visit during Summer Game Fest Play Days to talk all things Sonic Superstars with Iizuka-san, including Naoto Ōshima's involvement in the classic style platformer, potential unlockable characters, Emerald Powers, and working in parallel with Sonic Frontiers.