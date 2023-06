Ubisoft Forward - Impressions and Highlights

At the door of The Magic Box in Los Angeles, Ben Lyons and David Caballero share their thoughts on what was a more traditional, more human show when everyone else goes too digital. Here they discuss games such as Assassin's Creed Mirage, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Star Wars Outlaws, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, The Crew Motorfest, and more.