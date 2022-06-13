Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Xbox Games Showcase + Starfield Direct - Impressions and Highlights

After a pretty solid show but no tangible games, devs, or release dates, our own David Caballero and Ben Lyons reflect about what it was, and what it could have been, on the rooftop of The Novo theatre in Los Angeles, with the legendary Hotel Figueroa in the background. Can we trust the developers on the promises of Forza Motorsport and Starfield when they weren't playable? Will 2024 be one of the best years in Xbox history?

