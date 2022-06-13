Xbox Games Showcase + Starfield Direct - Impressions and Highlights

After a pretty solid show but no tangible games, devs, or release dates, our own David Caballero and Ben Lyons reflect about what it was, and what it could have been, on the rooftop of The Novo theatre in Los Angeles, with the legendary Hotel Figueroa in the background. Can we trust the developers on the promises of Forza Motorsport and Starfield when they weren't playable? Will 2024 be one of the best years in Xbox history?