Star Wars Outlaws
Star Wars Outlaws - The devs tell us how Massive (but story-driven) this scoundrel game will be

In this interview with associate game director Mathias Karlson and associate narrative director John Björling filmed at Ubisoft Forward 2023 after Summer Game Fest in Los Angeles we learn much more about the open world action adventure bounty hunter Kay Vess and furry creature Nix are going to share with players in 2024, including its lore, locations, scale, vehicles, combat, and main actress Humberly González.

