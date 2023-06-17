Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
VIDEOS
Jusant
HQ

Jusant - (Rebeca Let's Play)

In this video we have decided to try another of the demos that were released on the occasion of the announcement of its title at the showcases of the last few weeks. This time, we have played this title in which we will have to climb to learn a little more about our character's motivation, discover more details of his world and... above all, see where we end up! But for that we'll have to wait for the final version... which we're really looking forward to!

Gameplay

More

Videos

More

Movie Trailers

More

Trailers

More

Events

More