Jusant - (Rebeca Let's Play)

In this video we have decided to try another of the demos that were released on the occasion of the announcement of its title at the showcases of the last few weeks. This time, we have played this title in which we will have to climb to learn a little more about our character's motivation, discover more details of his world and... above all, see where we end up! But for that we'll have to wait for the final version... which we're really looking forward to!