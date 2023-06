Gran Turismo 7 - Alsace - Village - PS VR2 Full Race gameplay

We take our Nissan GT-R Nismo GT3 '13 to the French circuit to test the PlayStation VR2 mode for the first time. Here's the full 2-lap arcade race (Intermediate Difficulty) in first person on Fanatec's Gran Turismo DD Pro direct drive wheel plus ClubSport Pedals V3 Inverted.