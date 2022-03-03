Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

tERRORbane - (Rebeca Let's Play)

We still don't quite know if we were playing a video game or if the developer has managed to get us to work for him for free without realising it, as our objective in this title is basically to test a game and write down all the bugs we find. Apparently, the developer lacks humility and thinks he has created a masterpiece, a thought far from reality, so we will have to make him realise that his work is a disaster while... Well, we enjoy the chaos.

