Beyond Blue - (Rebeca Let's Play)

As you know Epic Games Store delights us with one or two titles that we can claim for free every week, and this time it's the turn of Beyond blue, a documentary video game in which we explore the depths of the ocean to study marine life and discover the mysteries it hides... Ana mazing adventure that lasts a couple of hours and with which you can learn a lot for free until next Thursday.