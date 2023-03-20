Diablo IV - Livestream Replay

The open beta for the long-awaited Diablo IV started on the 24th of March and will be available until Monday the 27th. So, obviously, we couldn't resist the temptation and we have dived into the sinister lands of Blizzard's famous RPG. We picked up our staff (because we decided that our character was going to be a sorceress), learned a couple of spells and faced all kinds of enemies from the very beginning... And the plot has surprised us more than once! Enjoy this trial period and let us know what you think.