Resident Evil 4 Remake vs Original Gameplay Comparison - Leon & Luis Sera defend the cabin

Another iconic sequence and one of the most tense struggles in both RE4 and its just-released remake as Leon and Ashley have to trust this suspicious Spaniard to defend a house near the farm. Same as Ashley, Luis has changed a lot too - we won't spoil his background, but at least there's no mention to the girl's "ballistics"...