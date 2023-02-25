Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Resident Evil 4 Remake vs Original Gameplay Comparison - Beginning & Village

RE4 Remake is here and we've played both the original (the 16:9 Wii version) and the modern adaptation to show you all the differences, big and small. Check out and compare the memories from Leon's experience in Resident Evil 2, the awkward conversation with the Policía offices or the iconic first encounters and the persecution in the village. Oh and it seems Mr. Kennedy has been learning some proper Spanish, same as the locals...

