Lovebirb (Rebeca Let's Play)

We have discovered this curious title in which our objective is to find love. However, the way of flirting has changed even in the animal world, so we will have to discover dating apps and meet other birds to see if we are really compatible with someone or not. However, that is not all, because every answer we give to our date will have to go to the beat... So be very careful what you say and how you say it!