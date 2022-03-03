Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Lovebirb (Rebeca Let's Play)

We have discovered this curious title in which our objective is to find love. However, the way of flirting has changed even in the animal world, so we will have to discover dating apps and meet other birds to see if we are really compatible with someone or not. However, that is not all, because every answer we give to our date will have to go to the beat... So be very careful what you say and how you say it!

