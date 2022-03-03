Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Shiner (Rebeca Let's Play)

We have discovered this wonderful indie title in the Steam catalogue in which we will have to discover the attacks of our enemies by fighting and losing against them in order to get their powers and keep getting stronger to advance in the story... The mechanics seem easy, but if you play it, you will soon realise that you have to understand the enemy's mechanics really well to be able to beat them.

