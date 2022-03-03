Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
VIDEOS
HQ

Daydream: Prologue (Rebeca Let's Play)

This time, we bring you a preview of an adventure game in which we will have to solve puzzles to try to escape from the dangers and monsters that want to avoid us escaping from a terrifying world. Of course, we couldn't avoid comparing it to a certain title that is also based on nightmares... However, it is still a very entertaining title and we invite you to enjoy the first act of this adventure...

Gameplay

More

Videos

More

Movie Trailers

More

Trailers

More

Events

More