English
DC's Justice League: Cosmic Chaos
DC's Justice League: Cosmic Chaos - Livestream Replay

We tried out PHL Collective's new title in which we will have to join (or rather control) three of the most powerful superheroes of the Justice League: Batman, Wonder Woman and Superman to defeat DC's most powerful supervillains in order to bring peace to the inhabitants of Happy Harbor - an adventure for the whole family in which we will have to give all our enemies what they deserve.

