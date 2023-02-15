DC's Justice League: Cosmic Chaos - Livestream Replay

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文版
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
Follow us
We tried out PHL Collective's new title in which we will have to join (or rather control) three of the most powerful superheroes of the Justice League: Batman, Wonder Woman and Superman to defeat DC's most powerful supervillains in order to bring peace to the inhabitants of Happy Harbor - an adventure for the whole family in which we will have to give all our enemies what they deserve.