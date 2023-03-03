Metroid 4 - First 15 minutes on Nintendo Switch

"I'd been assigned to watch over Biologic's research team, so I once again found myself on the surface of SR388". We play the beginning of Metroid Fusion, which originally released on the Game Boy Advance 20 years ago, now as part of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack service. This means that Samus Aran can now save game state, rewind or suspend at any time in one of the very best entries of the series.