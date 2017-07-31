Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Sundered
Sundered: Eldritch Edition (Rebeca Let's Play)

Although we've tried many titles of the genre, we can't deny that there's something about this one that has grabbed us. We're not sure if it's because of the hand-drawn designs, the difficulty or the satisfaction of exploring every corner and every new area of the map, but what we do know is that, although it's been out for a while now, if you're a fan of the genre you can't miss this title.

