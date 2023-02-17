Octopath Traveler II - Livestream Replay

We begin our journey through Square Enix's acclaimed sequel! Without really knowing why, we decide to start the story of Hikari, a warrior and prince who, after being forced to take part in the war and enjoy a few years of relative peace, discovers that his father wants to proclaim him as the future king. And everything seems to have ended well for our protagonist until we discover that his brother is not so happy about it and... Well, you'll have to find out the rest by watching the video or playing the title, so... What are you waiting for?