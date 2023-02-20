Atomic Heart - Livestream Replay

We've finally had the opportunity to play Mundfish's long-awaited action title in which we try to survive what looks like a robotic apocalypse in an alternate Soviet Union. We've seen that the game really does have a lot of action, a lot of humour, a lot of mysteries, a very rich and detailed environment, and obviously a lot of deadly robots, so what are you waiting for to try it out?