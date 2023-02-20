Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Atomic Heart
Atomic Heart - Livestream Replay

We've finally had the opportunity to play Mundfish's long-awaited action title in which we try to survive what looks like a robotic apocalypse in an alternate Soviet Union. We've seen that the game really does have a lot of action, a lot of humour, a lot of mysteries, a very rich and detailed environment, and obviously a lot of deadly robots, so what are you waiting for to try it out?

