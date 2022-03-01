Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Rhythm Sprout (Rebeca Let's Play)

We've discovered this action game where you progress through the story and face your enemies by following the rhythm. We may have missed the launch of this title, but now that we've tried it, we won't take our eyes off it! We loved its funny and wacky story, its difficulty and the variety of songs and environments we encountered during the filming of this video. So, we can only say that, if you like rhythm games, you have to try this one!

