Cynthia: Hidden in the Moonshadow (Rebeca Let's Play)

Thanks to Steam's Next Fest event, we have discovered the demo of this title to be released this year on PC in which we will control Cynthia, an adventurous woman who will be forced to delve into the ancestral mysteries of her village to discover where her love is and how the goddesses can help her find it. An emotional adventure that we were delighted to discover.