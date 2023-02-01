Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
VIDEOS
Inkulinati
HQ

Inkulinati - Livestream Replay

We have played one of the latest additions to the Game Pass library, Inkulinati, a strategy game inspired by medieval manuscripts written with living ink where every stroke counts. We will have to draw the heroic companions who will protect us from our enemies while at the same time we will have to please our reader and our own protagonist, the writer. A combination that will give wings to our creativity and ingenuity to complete the challenging levels that the title presents us with in its early access version.

Livestream replays

More

Videos

More

Movie Trailers

More

Trailers

More

Events

More