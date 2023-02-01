Inkulinati - Livestream Replay

We have played one of the latest additions to the Game Pass library, Inkulinati, a strategy game inspired by medieval manuscripts written with living ink where every stroke counts. We will have to draw the heroic companions who will protect us from our enemies while at the same time we will have to please our reader and our own protagonist, the writer. A combination that will give wings to our creativity and ingenuity to complete the challenging levels that the title presents us with in its early access version.