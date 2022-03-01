Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Bloody Hell (Rebeca Let's Play)

It seems that this curious title was recently released and we can enjoy it completely for free on our PC. So, we have given it a try and it turns out that we are an angel (in the shape of a dove) who has been given the task by God himself to kill his eternal archenemy, Satan. So, we will have to improve our combat skills and defeat the demons that protect their leader in order to carry out the important mission that the Creator has entrusted us with. But get your fingers and reflexes ready, because you're going to need them! The title is full of action, enemy attacks and secrets to be discovered.

