Hi-Fi Rush - Livestream Replay

We’ve played the new Tango Gameworks’ title in which Chai and company will make us feel the rhythm like never before. And we'd better, because that's the only way we'll get incredible combos to finish off our enemies and escape from the mega-corporation that wants to finish us off because they consider us an anomaly. A game that caught us by surprise, but that, in general, has left us a good feeling...

