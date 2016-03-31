Epistory: Typing Chronicles (Rebeca Let's Play)

Discover the power of words and storytelling with this adventure title in which we will put ourselves in the shoes of a mysterious young girl who, on the back of a huge red fox, will try to discover what is corrupting her world, what she can do to help and, above all, why is she the chosen one. A curious adventure in which you will have to train your fingers to type fast and save yourself from the dangers hidden in this origami world.