Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
VIDEOS
Epistory
HQ

Epistory: Typing Chronicles (Rebeca Let's Play)

Discover the power of words and storytelling with this adventure title in which we will put ourselves in the shoes of a mysterious young girl who, on the back of a huge red fox, will try to discover what is corrupting her world, what she can do to help and, above all, why is she the chosen one. A curious adventure in which you will have to train your fingers to type fast and save yourself from the dangers hidden in this origami world.

Gameplay

More

Videos

More

Movie Trailers

More

Trailers

More

Events

More