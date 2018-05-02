Playing Ikaruga on a 3,000 eur 55" monitor and it feels like the craziest arcade cabinet

While we had some issues trying to find the best purpose for Samsung's massive Odyssey Ark in our review, there's one specific use that seemed as crazy as it now feels logical: going TATE mode with shoot 'em ups. Enter project Arkaruga, where we easily rotate the 55-inch curved screen and select the Switch input with the Ark Dial to stand before the most immersive Ikaruga session ever. It's an arcade-like experience to behold, and now we're eager to play this and other shmups with an additional arcade stick.