Die in the Dungeon (Rebeca Let's Play)

We played this simple but complex roguelite in which we will have to build our "deck" of dice to be able to face our enemies and continue advancing through the dark, scary and dangerous dungeons... The deeper we go into them, the more we realise that what we have gone through is nothing compared to what is to come... A very entertaining, challenging and fun title that you can play completely for free.