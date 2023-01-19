Persona 3 Portable - Livestream Replay

Finally, the awesome Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden to complete the trilogy that started with Persona 5. This time, we will go deep into the night to face our fears and the darkest and most perverse shadows we could ever imagine... All thanks to the power of the Personas we will catch and collect and the skills that will improve as our relationship with our colleagues improves...