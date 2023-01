Evercade EXP - Gamereactor Unboxing plus direct and off-screen gameplay

Other than reviewing the new retro handheld by Blade Entertainment here we show you how it looks and feels right out of the box, including gameplay excerpts in both handheld and mini-HDMI TV mode of games such as Strider, Mega Man, 1942, Final Fight, and Street Fighter from Capcom's pre-installed collection, plus Lightning Swords from Irem's included cartridge.