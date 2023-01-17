Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Voodoo Detective - Livestream Replay

We dive into a paradise island full of Haitian references to meet Voodoo Detective, (yes, that's his name), a detective who will try to solve the curious mystery that Mary has proposed to him, to recover his memory. Doesn't sound like the typical detective case, does it? Well, that's why they have turned to our friend and protagonist, surely behind all this there is a curse or someone playing with black magic...

