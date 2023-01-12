Spirittea (Rebeca Let's Play)

We played the demo of this simulation title that we found as soothing as drinking a good cup of tea. It's a wonderful mix between Stardew Valley and Spirited Away in which we have to take care of a spiritual spa. Although we wanted to play more and we can't wait to play the official version when it comes out, we thought it had a lot of potential and we can already tell we'll be playing it for hours and hours.