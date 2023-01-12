Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Spirittea
Spirittea (Rebeca Let's Play)

We played the demo of this simulation title that we found as soothing as drinking a good cup of tea. It's a wonderful mix between Stardew Valley and Spirited Away in which we have to take care of a spiritual spa. Although we wanted to play more and we can't wait to play the official version when it comes out, we thought it had a lot of potential and we can already tell we'll be playing it for hours and hours.

