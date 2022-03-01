Evil Nun: The Broken Mask (Rebeca Let's Play)

We act brave trying to play this horror title in which we have to flee from a lunatic nun who wants to educate us (or rather torture us) by beating us with her hammer and giving us biblical lessons... However, although we tried to do our best, we have not been able to advance much in the story or unveil many mysteries because of the dread that these games cause to our colleague... But it has not all been for nothing, now you know that this game exists and that it is scarier than it may seem at first glance...