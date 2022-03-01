Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Evil Nun: The Broken Mask (Rebeca Let's Play)

We act brave trying to play this horror title in which we have to flee from a lunatic nun who wants to educate us (or rather torture us) by beating us with her hammer and giving us biblical lessons... However, although we tried to do our best, we have not been able to advance much in the story or unveil many mysteries because of the dread that these games cause to our colleague... But it has not all been for nothing, now you know that this game exists and that it is scarier than it may seem at first glance...

