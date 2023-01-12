Potion Permit - Livestream Replay

We settle in the town of Moonbury to help our neighbours and future friends with our potions and alchemical skills. Although an accident plagues the morale and trust of the villagers, we will do everything in our power to restore their trust in the good people of the capital and to smooth things over so that we can live in a better world where we all help each other. Lots of mysteries, lots of magic to learn and discover and... lots of fun!