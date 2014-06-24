Discussing procedural narrative, beautiful art and distopyan worlds with Yoan Fanise at Gamelab Tenerife

Dansk
After conquering our hearts with Valiant Hearts or Road 96, DigixArt's founder looks both back and forward at the type of games the Montpellier-based team he leads makes. For example, on how the former title can still speak about today's newer war or on the dystopian but very contemporary and controversial message their most recent game sent. But there's also a tease of what's to come...