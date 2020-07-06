Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

A lecture about AI and virtual worlds with Professor Richard Bartle at Gamelab Tenerife

You always have to learn when you talk with Richard Bartle and here David Caballero had a very interesting chat with the professor and PhD on AI about many of the things defining video games. During the conversation, Bartle tackles aspects such as (in order of discussion): - Employment and talent - Metaverse tech used in virtual worlds - Traditional types of players (killers-achievers-socialisers-explorers) - How a modern MUD would be - Procedural generation - Better NPC and AI being smarter than human - Dynamic difficulty - NFT-linked items - New means for coding

