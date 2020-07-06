A lecture about AI and virtual worlds with Professor Richard Bartle at Gamelab Tenerife

You always have to learn when you talk with Richard Bartle and here David Caballero had a very interesting chat with the professor and PhD on AI about many of the things defining video games. During the conversation, Bartle tackles aspects such as (in order of discussion): - Employment and talent - Metaverse tech used in virtual worlds - Traditional types of players (killers-achievers-socialisers-explorers) - How a modern MUD would be - Procedural generation - Better NPC and AI being smarter than human - Dynamic difficulty - NFT-linked items - New means for coding