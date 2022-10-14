Throwback: A final look at F1 22 to try and foresee how F1 23 will be

At Gamepolis in Málaga last summer our own David Caballero hosted an interview panel with Codemasters' senior creative director Lee Mather in which both discussed different aspects of the yearly and officially-licensed Formula 1 game by EA. Here we recover the full recording for F1 fans to learn more about F1 Life and storytelling, the new tracks, VR and simulation, feedback from real drivers and teams, cross-play and much more, also hinting at the direction EA and the studio are taking for F1 23 and beyond...