Talking about video games "own goals" and the new indie scene with Rami Ismail at Gamelab Tenerife

Our very last interview in Tenerife as the sun set and the sky turned purple was with an old acquaintance of Gamereactor's, Rami Ismail. The developer, speaker, and indie ambassador analyses how the world has changed in the past few years and its impact on video games, while also touching upon the transition from junior to mid-level devs, the more forgiven European countries in the industry, or how to find inspiration outside of video games.

