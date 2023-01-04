Jack Move - Livestream Replay

Dansk
Discover with us this cyberpunk story in which we will accompany Noa in her adventures against an evil corporation that threatens to kill her and her family for something that our protagonist does not know at first, but that will be vital for the rest of her existence. Lots of mysteries, lots of enemies to hack, and lots of strategy in this cute title that we discovered earlier this year.