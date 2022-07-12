Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle
Special Bethesda-themed stream - Livestream Replay

Last week, we hosted a special four-hour Bethesda livestream, played The Elder Scrolls Online for three hours, got our first look at Deathloop, and acted a little bit like Santa Claus because... we were giving away prizes to viewers who correctly answered the questions we asked about the publisher on our website! Check out again this very special Christmas livestream and discover the new main campaign adventures in The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle's and the beginning of last year's award-winning title, Deathloop!

