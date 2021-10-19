Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan (Rebeca Let's Play)

We decided that, due to its recent addition to the Game Pass library, it was time to rescue this beautiful indie title for those who missed it at launch. We are talking about a game in which we will not fight against anyone, but rather the opposite, we will use the power of words and empathy to take away their fears and restore their self-confidence to some little monsters that will end up being our friends and will help us defeat the evil dragon that has taken away our happiness and all the colours of the world. A beautiful adventure to enjoy with the whole family!