Potion Craft - Livestream Replay

Admit it, when you were a kid you used to love to make disgusting concoctions out of anything you could find to... Well, I don't think anyone quite knew what it was for, but it was a lot of fun, and now with Potion Craft can act like you do it for a living! You'll be creating the potions your neighbours need to help them with their everyday problems, and for that, you're going to need a lot of study and a lot of practice.